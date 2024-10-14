Govt always valued contribution of Indian community abroad: President Murmu in Algeria

President Droupadi Murmu, while addressing the Indian community in Algiers, Algeria on Sunday, highlighted their contributions to enhancing the country's "position, prestige, and standing abroad."She said that the government has always valued the contribution of the Indian community abroad."The Government of India and Indian society have always valued and appreciated the contributions of the Indian community in enhancing India's position, prestige, and standing abroad," the President said.During the Indian community reception in Algiers, she also lauded the Indian community for its role in supporting India's growth. "With the collective efforts of 1.4 billion Indians, we embark on a new journey of hope and aspirations. While India is moving ahead at a fast and rapid pace, the goodwill of the Indian community both in Alegria and abroad cannot be over-emphasised," Murmu said."Today, India is playing an important role in global development. With a consistent annual growth of 8 per cent, India is one of the fastest-growing major economies. There has also been a significant reduction in the number of people living below the poverty line. It is a matter of pride that our country has become the fifth-largest economy in the world," she added.The Indian community members in Algeria also posed for a group photograph with President Droupadi Murmu. The President also interacted with children during the event.Indian community members also expressed happiness over the President's visit, with some noting how Murmu has inspired them and how Algerians hold Indians in high regard.Gargi Salwan, a member of the Indian community, said, "I have been living here since December 2017, I am the first woman to lead teams here, I work as a senior general manager in a company. It is a proud moment for me to see President Murmu here, she has inspired us a lot Algerians respect Indians a lot and I am sure that her visit will be good for Algeria and our country. It is a proud moment and honour to see her today."Another member, Lalan Jha, said that the visit is of great significance to him."I have been living here since 2015. This is the first time a senior leader, or a big officer has come here since 2015. When we came to know about her visit, we all were very excited to meet her. She did talk about the India-Algeria relations. People here respect Indians a lot, especially Bollywood stars like Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. People also respect our attire too, so we really like it," Jha said.He further expressed optimism about the future of India-Algeria relations, saying, "I hear that a lot of people from other countries are also here (in Algeria), and I keep on hearing that their delegates keep on attending events and visiting the country. Now this is the first time the President has come, so I believe the relations would be good, and our business and the countries' relation would improve."President Murmu is on a three-nation tour of Africa, visiting Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi from October 13 to 19, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.She arrived in Algeria on the first leg of her three-nation visit on Sunday. She was accorded a warm ceremonial welcome.This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria.At the airport, the President was received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, as a special gesture. Other members of the cabinet were also present.