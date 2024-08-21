Govind Mohan Takes Over as Union Home Secretary

New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan is set to assume the role of Union home secretary on Thursday, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who is concluding his five-year term at the helm of the sensitive position.

Mohan, who holds a BTech from Banaras Hindu University and a PG Diploma from IIM Ahmedabad, was previously serving as the Union culture secretary. A 1989 batch IAS officer of the Sikkim cadre, Mohan has joined the Union home ministry as an Officer on Special Duty and is highly regarded for his extensive experience and diligence in various roles within both the Sikkim and Central governments.

Before his new appointment, Mohan served as additional secretary in the home ministry, overseeing key divisions including Union Territories. He played a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic, managing the implementation of health protocols and ensuring effective coordination with state governments.

Mohan’s immediate challenge will be to work closely with the Election Commission to ensure smooth and secure Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The EC has announced a three-phase polling process starting September 18 in the Union Territory.

During his tenure as Union culture secretary, Mohan was instrumental in launching two significant initiatives of the Modi government: 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrates 75 years of India’s independence, while the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement promotes the display of the national flag in every home, organising 'Tiranga Yatras,' rallies, and runs.

Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, the production of flags has created numerous job opportunities for women in self-help groups (SHGs), who have increasingly taken on flag production to meet high demand.





