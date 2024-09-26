Government to Mandate Whitelisting of URLs in SMS Traffic by October 2024

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure smooth flow of SMS traffic containing uniform resource locators or URLs, the Centre is set to soon mandate whitelisting the messaging links and will direct all access providers to block any traffic containing URLs, android package kit or APKs or Over The Top (OTT) links that have not been whitelisted. It is a major step forward to curb the misuse of URLs in the messaging system. This guideline will be implemented by October 1, 2024, the government said on Thursday.

As per the latest data available by telecom watchdog Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), so far, over 3,000 registered senders have complied with this requirement by whitelisting more than 70,000 links. “Senders who fail to whitelist their links by the due date will not be able to transmit any messages containing URL/APK/OTT links. By complying with these new rules, both access providers and registered senders can help in creating a more reliable and safe messaging environment,” the regulator said.With the booming digital infrastructure in the country, from banking to financial institutions among others, the telecom department in consultation with the regulator have taken a series of measures in the past to combat spam and fraudulent messages. This initiative by the regulator is also designed to safeguard consumers from unsolicited messages containing malicious links while fostering a transparent and secure communication system.In August, Trai had directed that all telcos must block non-whitelisted messages to combat spam. Banks, e-commerce firms, financial institutions and others who use mobile for SMS, need to register their message content by August 31 to avoid being blocked. To ensure seamless and smooth flow of SMS traffic containing URLs, the Trai has also registered senders to promptly upload their whitelisted URL/APK/OTT links to the portal of the respective access providers.