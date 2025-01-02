Government targets of 3,500 Non-Resident Indians from over 50 countries, says NRIs

Bhubaneswar: With just days to go before the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention begins in Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s maiden attempt to host this prestigious event has garnered massive interest from the Indian diaspora worldwide. The convention, scheduled from January 8-10, is seeing a dramatic surge in registrations, underscoring its significance on the global stage.

According to the state home department, daily registration numbers have climbed to over 150 in recent days, a marked increase from the 40-50 daily requests recorded just a week earlier. The state government’s target of attracting 3,500 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from over 50 countries appears well within reach, with total attendance for the conclave projected to exceed 7,500, including local participants.

Registrations have predominantly come from Indian residents in Southeast Asian nations, followed by Gulf countries and Europe. NRIs from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh make up a significant portion of the registration pool, alongside a robust representation from Odisha. Officials attribute the heightened interest to Odisha’s strategic location along a 482-km coastline facing Southeast Asia, making it an ideal platform for fostering economic ties and attracting investment in sectors such as tourism and port-based infrastructure development.

The 18th PBD, a biennial event that began in 2003 under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has previously been hosted by cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, and Indore. Bhubaneswar now joins this prestigious list, becoming the epicenter of NRI engagement for the first time.

Adding vibrancy to the conclave, the city’s civic authority and key state government departments have organised a series of parallel events, including a Night Flea Market, an Adivasi Fair, and a Food Festival. These attractions aim to provide attendees with an immersive experience of Odisha’s rich culture and heritage.

The spillover effect of the conclave’s popularity is evident in the hospitality and tourism sectors. Gagan Sarangi, Chairman of the Odisha chapter of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), noted a significant uptick in cab and hotel bookings for key tourist destinations like Puri and Konark.

“Majority of our tour and travel partners have confirmed increased bookings during the convention period. The numbers will only rise as the event approaches,” Sarangi stated.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha aligns seamlessly with the Government of India’s ‘Act East Policy,’ which seeks to bolster economic and cultural connections with India’s eastern regions and neighboring Southeast Asian countries. The convention’s agenda underscores Odisha’s potential as a gateway for investment and collaboration in the eastern corridor.

The event will commence with the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 8, followed by the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9. The conclave will conclude with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards ceremony on January 10, graced by President Droupadi Murmu, who will deliver the valedictory address.

“With preparations in full swing, Odisha is poised to make a lasting impression on the global NRI community, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward becoming a hub for international investment and cultural exchange,” Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi observed in an article published recently in an Odia daily.