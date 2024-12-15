Government Firm that there will be no Tinkering with Quota, Congress Weakened it by giving it to Muslims: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is firm that there will be no tinkering with the current reservation system in the country as he charged the Congress with weakening the quota for SCs, STs and OBCs by giving it to Muslims.Participating in the "Agenda Aaj Tak 2024", he also said the country will be free of the problem of Naxal violence by March 31, 2026.

Shah also said the government is talking to both Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur and expects to find a solution to the current situation.

"Our government is firm that there will be no tinkering with the current reservation system in the country. It was the Congress which weakened the quota for SCs, STs and OBCs by giving it to Muslims," he said.

The home minister further said, "By March 31, 2026, India will be free from the Naxal problem. I strongly believe that. Security forces are working in that direction".

The home minister said barring a few districts, Naxal violence has come to an end in most parts of the country.

Asked about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said violence in the union territory has reduced significantly and Lok Sabha, assembly and local body polls have been held there peacefully.

On the possibility of restoring statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, he said it will be given at the right time but he cannot give any time frame publicly.

He ridiculed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that he turned arrogant after being defeated.

The home minister said the Congress should remember that it lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the number of seats the BJP won was more than what the opposition party could not win in the last three elections.

Shah asserted that there is no difference between the present Modi government with 240 seats and the one which had 330 as it is still firm on what it had vowed to implement -- One Nation, One Election, amending the "unconstitutional" Waqf Act, strengthening national security and making India the third largest economy of the world.