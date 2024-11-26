Government Approves ISRO’s Shukrayaan Venus Orbiter Mission
The Indian government has given its approval to ISRO’s ambitious Shukrayaan mission, aimed at exploring Venus, Earth’s closest planetary neighbor. The mission marks India’s entry into interplanetary exploration of Venus, following its successful missions to the Moon and Mars.
What is Shukrayaan?
Shukrayaan, ISRO’s first Venus orbiter mission, is designed to study the planet's atmosphere, surface, and subsurface. The mission will focus on understanding Venus’s extreme climatic conditions, including its dense carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere, runaway greenhouse effect, and volcanic activity. Venus, often called Earth’s "twin" due to its similar size, holds clues about planetary evolution and climate change.
Scientific Objectives
The primary goals of Shukrayaan include:
· Atmospheric Studies: Examining Venus’s thick clouds of sulfuric acid and its weather systems.
· Surface Exploration: Mapping surface features and understanding geological processes.
· Subsurface Analysis: Investigating potential volcanic activity and tectonics using radar systems.
· Solar Interaction: Studying how solar wind interacts with Venus's atmosphere.
Key Instruments
The spacecraft is expected to carry advanced scientific instruments, including a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to map Venus’s surface and a spectrometer to analyze its atmospheric composition. These tools aim to provide unprecedented insights into the planet's environment.
Launch Timeline
The mission is tentatively scheduled for launch in 2028 using ISRO’s GSLV Mk III rocket. The timeline aligns with a favorable planetary alignment, which will minimize energy requirements for the journey.
International Collaboration
ISRO has partnered with global space agencies, including NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), for technology exchange and data analysis. This collaboration is expected to enhance the mission's scientific output.
Significance
Shukrayaan will place India among a select group of nations exploring Venus. The mission has the potential to contribute significantly to global understanding of planetary atmospheres and climate science. It also underscores ISRO's growing capabilities in deep-space exploration.
As preparations progress, Shukrayaan is poised to be a milestone in India's space journey, expanding its scientific frontiers beyond Mars and the Moon.