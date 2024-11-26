Government Approves ISRO’s Shukrayaan Venus Orbiter Mission

Shukrayaan, ISRO’s first Venus orbiter mission, is designed to study the planet's atmosphere, surface, and subsurface. The mission will focus on understanding Venus’s extreme climatic conditions, including its dense carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere, runaway greenhouse effect, and volcanic activity. Venus, often called Earth’s "twin" due to its similar size, holds clues about planetary evolution and climate change.

Key Instruments

The spacecraft is expected to carry advanced scientific instruments, including a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) to map Venus’s surface and a spectrometer to analyze its atmospheric composition. These tools aim to provide unprecedented insights into the planet's environment.

Launch Timeline

The mission is tentatively scheduled for launch in 2028 using ISRO’s GSLV Mk III rocket. The timeline aligns with a favorable planetary alignment, which will minimize energy requirements for the journey.

International Collaboration

ISRO has partnered with global space agencies, including NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), for technology exchange and data analysis. This collaboration is expected to enhance the mission's scientific output.

Significance

Shukrayaan will place India among a select group of nations exploring Venus. The mission has the potential to contribute significantly to global understanding of planetary atmospheres and climate science. It also underscores ISRO's growing capabilities in deep-space exploration.

As preparations progress, Shukrayaan is poised to be a milestone in India's space journey, expanding its scientific frontiers beyond Mars and the Moon.