Goods Train Derails in Hubballi Division, Passenger Trains Diverted

Mangaluru: A wagon of a goods train derailed between Sonalium and Dudhsagar stations under Hubballi Division today at around 2 pm. Due to this incident, several passenger trains have been diverted and partially cancelled.



According to officials, to ensure passenger comfort, food and water have been arranged for approximately 1,100 passengers of Train No. 18047 at Londa station, and 25 buses have been arranged to transport stranded passengers from Londa.

An accident relief train has been dispatched from Vasco Da Gama to the site to expedite restoration efforts.

GM, AGM and other Senior Officers are monitoring the situation closely and restoration is under progress.

Train service affected by the derailment include:

Train No. 12779 Vasco Da Gama - Hazrat Nizamuddin Express journey commencing on Sept 12 was diverted via Madgaon, Roha, Panvel, Pune, Daund Chord Line and Manmad stations.

Train No. 18047 Shalimar - Vasco Da Gama Express journey commenced on Sept 10 has been short terminated at Londa station and duly partially cancelling between Londa-Vasco Da Gama stations.

Train No. 18048 Vasco Da Gama - Shalimar Express journey commencing on Sept 13 will originate from SSS Hubballi instead of Vasco Da Gama duly partially cancelling between Vasco Da Gama-SSS Hubballi stations.