Goodbye, My Dear Lighthouse: Shantanu Naidu bids adieu to Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata
Legendary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday morning and his long-time associate Shantanu Naidu bid adieu to the industrialist, comparing Ratan Tata to a lighthouse.
In a post on LinkedIn, Shantanu Naidu, general manager in the Office of RNT, wrote, "The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse." The post contained a picture of Naidu with the industrialist.
It was the mutual love and concern for dogs which had formed a bond between Tata and Naidu, a Pune-based youngster who had started working for a Tata group company.
Pained by the sight of a stray dog's death, Reddy created a reflective collar to help motorists notice the strays quicker and wrote to Tata about the same.
Tata replied with much more than an acknowledgement. Naidu received an investment from Tata for this venture and an enduring bond.
Ratan Tata's body was taken from his house to the NCPA in south Mumbai on Thursday morning, where it would be kept for people to pay their last respects. Tata's mortal remains will be kept at the NCPA from 10 am to 3.30 pm.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said Ratan Tata will be accorded a state funeral. His last rites will be performed in the Worli area of Mumbai later in the day.
