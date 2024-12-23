‘Golden India’ theme for ’25 R-day parade tableaux

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Monday announced that “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (golden India: heritage and development) is the theme for tableaux for 2025 Republic Day Celebration (RDC) on the Kartavya Path.

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are among the 15 states and UTs whose tableaux have been selected for Republic Day Parade 2025, the ministry announced. The UTs which have been selected are Chandigarh, Dadar Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, and Goa. In addition, 11 Union ministries and departments have also been selected.

Tableaux are one of the important components of R-Day Parade and due to time allotted in the overall duration of parade shortlisting of tableaux are done by the Expert Committee.

The tableaux proposals received from various states/UTs and Central ministries/departments are evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee, comprising eminent persons from the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, and choreography among others, said defence ministry.

“Since the beginning of this year, a consultative process has been adopted by the ministry of defence to decide on various aspects related to tableaux,” the ministry said in a statement. A meeting at senior official level was held in April 2024 to deliberate on improvement of tableaux quality. Various suggestions received during meeting have been included in the process. Theme for tableaux was also decided based on suggestions from the state/UTs.

“While evaluating the tableaux ideas presented by various states/UTs and ministries, key aspects like conceptual uniqueness and novelty, creative expression with a clear, communicable message, combining subtlety as well as directness, striking balance between Virasat and Vikas in each tableau, exclusion of repetitive ideas, special attention to details like colors, forms, textures, flow, rhythm, proportions and balance, ensuring a well-composed aesthetic experience of grand scale were taken into consideration for selection,” said defence ministry.

All the states/UTs, irrespective of their selection for Kartavya Path, are invited to display their tableaux during Bharat Parv in Red Fort (26th-31st January 2025), it said.

“The entire selection process is robust, fair, transparent, based on merit and free from any bias. The selected tableaux would showcase India’s diverse strengths and its constantly evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into glorious future, showcasing ‘Swarnim Bharat - Virasat aur Vikas’ to the world audience,” the ministry added.