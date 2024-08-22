Gold Mine Discovered in Odisha's Deogarh: Auction Soon

Bhubaneswar:�It may well be called a piece of gold news for Odisha! A gold mine has been discovered at the Adasa-Ramapalli area in Deogarh district of state.

This was informed by Odisha mines minister Bibhuti Jena in the State Assembly on Thursday.



Answering a question by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Jena informed the House that the gold deposits have been found in Deogarh.



The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has traced the presence of gold while inspecting bronze in the area. Formalities are on to auction the gold mine block, the minister said



Earlier, there were reports that gold reserves have also been traced in Keonjhar , found in one location in Deogarh, four different places in Keonjhar and four places in Mayurbhanj.



These areas include the Adasa-Ramapalli area in Deogarh and Dimirimunda, Kushakala, Gotipur, Gopur in Keonjhar and Joshipur, Suriaguda, Ruansila and Dhushura hill in Mayurbhanj.



As per Jena, a new survey is being conducted in these areas to determine the amount of gold deposits before the procedure of auction takes place.



These apart, gold reserves have been found in Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, and Boudh. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard.





