Goa ministers condemn land scam allegations against CM Sawant

Panaji: Two Goa ministers on Monday condemned the campaign against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, accusing him of being involved in land scams.



Sawant released a video statement on Sunday rubbishing allegations about his involvement in land conversions.

The chief minister claimed that people with vested interests were running a malicious video campaign against him.

During a press conference on Monday, Ministers Subhash Shirodkar and Rohan Khaunte said all state ministers were united under Sawant's leadership.

Water Resources Minister Shirodkar said that in his long career, he has witnessed the chief ministerial performances of Pratapsingh Rane and the late Manohar Parrikar.

"I must say that CM Sawant is doing great work and has been instrumental in constituting a special investigation team (SIT) to stop land grabbing," he said.

Shirodkar said the SIT has arrested several people and registered 99 cases, weeding out the racket involved in land conversions.

"Our team of 12 ministers, led by CM Sawant, values constructive criticism to drive progress. We will speak out against mega projects that harm Goa's interests," he said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the videos circulated were baseless and intended to tarnish the chief minister's image.

"These videos lack credible evidence and are being shared by dissatisfied individuals, contributing to false accusations," he said.