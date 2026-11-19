India: The Global CXO Awards 2026 were held with great enthusiasm at T-Hub, Raidurg, Hyderabad, honouring distinguished corporate leaders who are driving innovation, transformation and growth across the business and technology sectors.

Organised by CXO Inc, the prestigious event brought together more than 250 CEOs, CFOs, CTOs, startup founders, investors and senior business leaders from across the country.

Around 100 outstanding leaders, selected by an independent jury, were felicitated for their exceptional contributions and achievements. Awards were presented across several categories, including Enterprise Leadership, Technology & Data, Digital Transformation, Women Leadership and Startups.

Special recognition was given to leaders who have transformed Global Capability Centres (GCCs) from conventional cost centres into strategic hubs for global innovation, technology and business excellence.

The event also featured an engaging panel discussion, where leading corporate executives shared their perspectives on future business strategies, emerging technologies, innovation and the evolving corporate landscape.

The Global CXO Awards 2026 provided a significant platform to recognise visionary leadership and celebrate individuals who are shaping the future of business, technology and entrepreneurship.