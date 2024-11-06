Glittering Start to Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava

Raipur: The inauguration of the three-day Rajyotsava (Chhattisgarh state foundation) late on Monday evening showcased a dazzling array of cultural programmes, enthralling audiences at the Meta Ground in Nava Raipur, the venue of the event.

The festivities kicked off with an impressive display of 12 folk dances by the team of Rikhi Kshatriya, setting the tone for the evening.

Noted artists including Mohan Chouhan and his ensemble showcased “Adivrindam” dance drama, while Sunil Soni and his team delivered regional dance music.

The highlight of the event was the ‘Naam Ramayan’, performed by Vidya Varchasvi.

The excitement continued with the thrilling display of Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport, and a mesmerizing performance by Bollywood playback singer Shantanu Mukherjee which kept the audience entertained until late into the night.

The Rajyotsav, held to mark the Chhattisgarh Foundation Day, was inaugurated by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday evening.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on November one, 2000.

The three-day Rajyotsava was organized to mark the occasion.