Give Voice to Traditions: Jaishankar

Speaking at the Global Media Dialogue during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), Jaishankar — joined by information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw — stressed the need to ensure that traditions, ideas and creativity from all cultures are heard alongside political and economic independence.

“Pluralism has been suppressed in the past by both colonialism and big-power dominance,” Jaishankar told delegates from 60 countries. “As we seek now to democratise the international system, it is not enough to assert political and economic independence. We must give voice to our traditions, heritage, ideas, practices and creativity.”

Highlighting the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, he argued that “technology and tradition must go hand in hand.” Jaishankar said AI can deepen appreciation of cultural heritage — especially among youth — and called for ethical guardrails to prevent bias and misuse. “Reducing bias, democratising content and prioritising ethics are all part of the emerging discourse,” he noted.

Jaishankar also urged reforms to facilitate smoother global mobility for creative talent. “Digital connectivity and physical logistics are making a global workplace a growing reality,” he said. “But we need accompanying shifts in mindsets, frameworks, policies and practices. Smoother mobility can certainly contribute to stronger creativity.”

He cautioned that an “age of creative-coms, creative sports, creative collaborations” hinges on young talent mastering the art of capturing attention amid today’s information overload. “This challenge will define our era,” he said, “and preparing our youth through skills diffusion is vital.”

On AI’s broader impact, Jaishankar said unprecedented convergence of innovations will redefine our sense of past and present even as we build the future. “Every advancement comes with its own issues,” he warned, noting that governments and businesses must navigate authenticity concerns, new intellectual property challenges and ethical imperatives as technology evolves.

Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in his opening remarks, underscored India’s vision of leveraging audiovisual media to project its cultural diversity globally, praising WAVES as a platform for “building bridges between tradition and modernity.”



