GIS yields investment proposals worth Rs 33.77 lakh crore: Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) worth Rs 33.77 lakh crore at the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS), concluded here on Tuesday.

This was announced by chief minister Mohan Yadav after the conclusion of the summit here in the evening.

Mr. Yadav said investment proposals worth Rs 22.50 lakh crore were received on the first day of the GIS on Monday and the remaining investment proposals worth Rs 11.27 crore were made on the concluding day of the summit.

“The size of investments, the GIS has attracted, has set a record for such a summit”, Mr. Yadav said.

The investments have been proposed in the field of Information Technology, pharmaceuticals, biotech, textile, agriculture and mineral based industries and other sectors.

Major companies that committed to invest in Madhya Pradesh included the Adani Group, Reliance Industries, National Thermal Power Corporation, Avaada Group and Hindalco Industries.

Mr. Yadav said he will ensure that each proposal is implemented within a stipulated time.

The chief minister indicated that a sector-wise summit will be held in the near future and the first sector-wise summit will be organized on agriculture.

According to official sources, representatives of more than 200 companies and more than 200 chief executive officers (CEOs) of the other companies had participated in the GIS.

Representatives from over 50 countries have attended the summit to see the industrial ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh.

To promote industries in IT, pharma, biotech and other industrial sectors, the state government has implemented 18 new policies.