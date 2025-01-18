Girlfriend’s husband clings to bonnet as lover drives for miles in UP

A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad when a man, Mahir, drove his car for several kilometers with his girlfriend’s husband, Sameer, clinging to the bonnet. The dramatic sequence occurred on the Agra State Highway in the Katghar Kotwali area and was captured on video, sparking widespread attention online.

According to reports, Sameer spotted his wife with Mahir in a car and attempted to stop them using his motorbike. Instead of halting, Mahir accelerated, causing Sameer to fall onto the car's bonnet. Rather than stopping, Mahir continued driving at high speed, forcing Sameer to hold on to avoid falling.

Eyewitnesses said the car sped along the highway for several kilometers while other vehicles pursued it. Eventually, Mahir was forced to stop as people intervened and blocked the car. A heated argument ensued between Sameer and Mahir, drawing a crowd at the scene. The incident quickly went viral after a video of the high-speed chase and the argument was shared on social media. Many viewers expressed shock at the brazen act, while others raised concerns about road safety and personal disputes spilling onto public highways. Following the altercation, Sameer filed a complaint with the police. Acting promptly, authorities arrested Mahir and seized his vehicle. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the confrontation and the apparent extramarital affair. “The safety of all road users is our priority, and such reckless behavior cannot be tolerated,” a police official said. They added that appropriate legal action would be taken against Mahir for endangering lives. The incident has sparked conversations about the impact of personal disputes in public spaces and the risks involved in such dangerous actions. While Sameer was uninjured, the reckless chase could have resulted in a severe accident, endangering not just the individuals involved but also other road users.



