Girl Students Drink Beer Inside School Premises, Video Viral

A video of some female students drinking beer inside school premises has gone viral on the internet. The incident reportedly took place at the Government Higher Secondary School in Bhatchaura village in the Masturi area of Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The video sparked outrage on social media and prompted the education authorities to launch a quick investigation into the matter, according to officials.

The video was originally shot on July 29 and has now gone viral.

The video got thousands of shares and people criticised the school officials and and teachers for less security inside the premises.

TR Sahu, District Education Officer (DEO) of Bilaspur, said a committee of three members was constituted to investigate the alleged incident. The team recorded the statements of the concerned students and teachers on Monday.

During the probe, the students in the video said, they were just waving beer bottles on camera for fun but had not consumed any alcohol inside the school.

The official said, "Action will be taken against the principal and the head of the institution to ensure that such incidents don't recur in schools. Besides, notices will be sent to the parents of the girls involved."

As per official sources, on July 29, a group of female students celebrated a classmate's birthday inside a classroom, and they drank beer during the festivities. Later, one of the students posted the photos and videos to social media.

The school administration has not yet taken any action against any of the students involved in this situation.