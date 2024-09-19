Girl mauled to death by leopard in Udaipur

Jaipur: A 16-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said Thursday. According to the police, the incident happened in Undithal village under Gogunda police station area. Kamla had gone to graze goats in the jungle on Wednesday afternoon. When she did not return home by the evening, family members started searching for her in the jungle.



"The villagers along with family members searched the jungle and today morning they found the girl's body in the jungle. The leopard attacked the girl's face, back and chest area," Gogunda SHO Shaitan Singh Nathawat said. He said that a forest department team has also reached the spot to investigate the matter and trap the leopard.



