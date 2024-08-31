Ghanaian Nationals Found Aboard Chinese Ship in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Three citizens of Ghana, suspected to be illegal immigrants, were on Saturday spotted aboard a Chinese ship that docked at the Odisha’s Paradip Port. With its 20 crew members, the ship named ‘MV where Wen’ carrying coal from Russia docked at Paradip.

Paradip Immigration officers launched a probe into the incident.

It is not clear whether the Ghanaian nationals have absconded from their country to go to another country or have come to Odisha with some other motive.

The Paradip Immigration office issued a notice to the Chinese ship and directed them not to deboard the Ghana national at any of the Indian ports.

No one is allowed to disembark from the ship with the immigration department probing the case. The ship is also guarded by a security guard as the document verification was till this report was filed, it was learnt.

According to preliminary reports, the ship was carrying coal from Kavkaz port in Russia. On the way, it passed through many countries where the Ghana nationals are suspected to have entered the ship.

However, it was not immediately known if they were planning to illegally migrate to India.