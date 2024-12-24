Gaurav Gogoi slams PM Modi for indulging in 'mere optics' on respecting Indian Constitution

Guwahati:�The Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, here on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in "mere optics" regarding his reverence for the Indian Constitution.

Mr Gogoi pointed out as to how the Prime Minister publicly demonstrates respect for the Constitution but remains silent when members of his government , including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, allegedly disrespect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

The remarks of Mr Gogoi who was in Assam came amid rising tensions between the BJP and Congress over the interpretation and legacy of India's constitutional values.

Mr Gogoi said, “It is unfortunate that PM Modi indulges in mere optics by putting his head to the Indian Constitution. Yet, when his own Union Home Minister abused the main architect of the Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, he remained silent.”

He reiterated that it also reflects their history and age-old disrespect for BR Ambedkar.

Mr Gogoi also attacked the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha, accusing them of never respecting the Constitution and questioning their sudden reverence for it. He pointed out that these groups had historically shown no respect for Indian culture, social justice, or equality.

Mr Gogoi also raised the question of why they are now threatening to change the Constitution if they truly respect it. He also came down heavily on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of obstructing Congress' efforts just to please Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr Gogoi emphasized that without the Constitution, leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Sarma would not have been able to hold office.

He credited Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for raising awareness and reaffirmed that Congress' protests would continue until Amit Shah resigns.

Mr Gogoi also criticized Sarma’s statements that political parties cannot protest, pointing out the hypocrisy as his own party engages in protests.

He stressed that Congress has grown stronger, with both women and youth actively participating in their fight for justice and equality.

The leader of opposition in the Assam assembly Mr Debabrata Saikia also joined him in the condemnation, accusing the BJP of disrespecting B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy and attempting to undermine democracy and freedom. Mr Saikia highlighted the BJP's bias, allowing other parties to protest while denying Congress the same right. He called for a stronger resistance against these actions.

Assam Congress leader Mira Borthakur praised Ambedkar for providing the country with a sacred Constitution and condemned Amit Shah for insulting it, citing his lack of understanding. Ms Borthakur warned that if the people of Assam do not stand up for the Constitution, they may face violence like that inflicted on Muridul Islam by police under Mr Sarma’s leadership.

Despite police restrictions preventing the Congress leaders from submitting a memorandum to the district commissioner's office, the protestors pledged to continue their resistance. A five-member delegation, including Mr Debabrata Saikia, submitted a memorandum to the administration.