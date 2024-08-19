Gaurav Gogoi slams Assam CM, Says Politics Does Not Mean Buying Tea Gardens for Family

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi here on Monday launched a frontal attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma charging him of furthering the interest of his family by buying tea garden.





Mr Gogoi told reporters, “Politics does not mean buying tea gardens for the family and making the son owner of a company. The people of Assam do not like this type of politics where acquiring 90 per cent of properties for the family while giving just 10 per cent to the citizens.”

Asserting that even the BJP workers do not like such kind of politics, Mr Gogoi advised that the BJP should bring some changes in their politics by taking lessons from the debacle in the Lok Sabha polls.





Claiming that people of Assam are now looking towards the Congress party, Mr Gogoi said, “Since the BJP has not done any course correction, the people of Assam now have only one choice before them, the Congress. We shall oust the BJP government in the next Assembly election, which is due in 2026, and our focus will be Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Coming dow heavily on ruling BJP, he was of the view that the chief minister ruined every department as the Education Minister and the schools are being shut down in the state in the name of merger.





He pointed out, “Earlier, under the BJP government, Mr Sarma held the health portfolio. The situation of civil hospitals and medical colleges is in horrible condition now. He also held the PWD Department and everyone can see the conditions of roads in Assam now.”

Asking the media persons to visit rural areas under his Lok Sabha constituency Jorhat to take stock of the road condition Mr Gogoi also took a jibe at him saying that the Assam chief minister has helped the Congress by taking some “disloyal” opposition leaders into the BJP.



“We had doubts about a few leaders and the chief minister helped us by exposing them. It has benefited Congress. Workers are also happy because of the departure of these unfaithful leaders,” he said.