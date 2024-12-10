Gauhati HC Orders Termination of 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor’s Pregnancy

In a landmark ruling, the Gauhati High Court has ordered the medical termination of a 14-year-old rape survivor’s pregnancy in Tinsukia district, Assam. The court intervened after a news report highlighted the girl's ordeal, revealing that she was 23 weeks pregnant at the time.

The decision was made under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, and in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling designed to protect the health and rights of the survivor. The court emphasized that the termination was in the "best interest" of the minor, considering the risks associated with her age and the length of the pregnancy.

The High Court directed the District Medical Board of Tinsukia, in coordination with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), to form a team of medical professionals to perform the procedure. The state has been instructed to cover all medical expenses, including post-procedure care.

The girl's parents have consented to the procedure, and she, currently housed in a shelter home, has agreed to undergo the termination. The case continues to unfold, with the court reviewing additional medical reports related to her health.