Ganges Bulk Terminal Wins Mechanization Concession at Haldia Dock

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), formerly Kolkata Port Trust, on Thursday awarded the concession for the mechanization of berth no. 5 (erstwhile berth no. 4B) at the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) under it to Ganges Bulk Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (GBTPL).

The project, worth ₹343.58 crores, will be developed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis through a public-private partnership model. SMPK chairman Rathendra Raman and Sr. Vice President (Project), Ripley and Director of GBTPL A. K. Dutta attended the signing and award ceremony.

The project will see GBTPL mechanize the berth to handle dry bulk cargo, aiming to increase the port's efficiency and cargo throughput. The project has a designed capacity of 5 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and will be developed over a substantial area of 44 acres (1.78 lakh sqm).

The total project cost is a combination of PPP and government funding, with the concessionaire, GBTPL, investing ₹343.58 crores and the government contributing ₹22.30 crores through Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources. The project is slated for completion by December 27, marking a key milestone in the modernization efforts of SMPK and its HDC.

Mr Raman stated, “This mechanization project is another step towards transforming HDC into a world-class cargo handling hub. The partnership with GBTPL will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also strengthen the port’s contribution to India’s maritime growth and the economy of Eastern India. As we take this leap forward, I am confident that this initiative will pave the way for a new era of operational excellence at HDC and strengthen India’s position in global maritime trade.”



The mechanization of berth no. 5 is a crucial step towards enhancing operational capabilities, reducing vessel turnaround time and strengthening the HDC's position as a vital gateway for maritime trade in the region.

