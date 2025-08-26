Ganeshotsav Madals Urged to Stay Apolitical, Promote Marathi Language

Mumbai: Maharashtrians have geared up to welcome their most beloved god ‘Ganpati’ as the 11-day Ganeshotsav kicks off in Maharashtra on Wednesday. The State Government’s decision to declare Ganeshotsav as the Rajya Mahotsav or the State Festival has added additional fervour to the celebrations this year.

The Governor of Maharashtra, C. P. Radhakrishnan, has greeted the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav. In his message, he said, “Ganesh Chaturthi and the Ganeshotsav are being celebrated all over the country and even in the world. The festival reminds us of Lokmanya Tilak’s sacrifices and dedication to the nation. I appeal to the (Ganesh) Mandals to strive to promote social harmony and unity while celebrating Ganeshotsav. I extend my heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Ganeshotsav.”

The Maharashtra government has made an appeal to Ganesh mandals on themes of nationalistic fervour. “The public Ganeshotsav mandals should create awareness about India’s prowess shown to the world through Operation Sindoor. Let’s celebrate Ganeshotsav in a peaceful and enthusiastic atmosphere,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amidst the highly charged political atmosphere in the state, the BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the apex body of Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, has appealed its mandals to keep the festival apolitical and promote Marathi language and culture during the celebrations.

“Ganeshotsav is a devotional and cultural celebration and must be kept away from politics to retain its sanctity,” said BSGSS’ President Naresh Dahibawkar,

Citing the vision of Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak, who pioneered the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav as a unifying movement in 1893, the apex committee appealed to mandals to promote the Marathi language and culture during the festivities.

The Ganeshotsav will be celebrated across Mumbai from August 27 to September 6. With thousands of people expected to visit the popular Ganesh Mandals in the city every day during the festival, the Mumbai Police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their safety. The security has been heightened with over 17,000 police personnel, along with AI-driven surveillance and drone monitoring, have been deployed across key locations to manage crowds.

Furthermore, 11,000 CCTV cameras have been installed across Mumbai, drones will be deployed to monitor large gatherings and AI technology will be put in place to monitor suspicious individuals during the festivities. Quick response teams will be on standby, and special branch officers will be placed at strategic points as well, said police.

To ensure a safe Ganeshotsav, apart from the Mumbai Police, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons 12 Company, Rapid Action Force, riot control teams, Delta combat units and Home Guards will also be present in the city. Furthermore, to help with security, thousands of volunteers from social organisations will help the forces as well.

“A special security arrangement has also been planned for Ganesh idol immersion processions, with additional police deployment at beaches and seashores for those days,” said an official.