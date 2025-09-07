Ganesh Immersion: 9 Dead, 10 Missing Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: At least nine people lost their lives during Ganesh idol immersion celebrations across Maharashtra, while 10 others are feared drowned, with search and rescue operations ongoing by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

In Mumbai’s Sakinaka area, tragedy struck when a live electric wire came into contact with a Ganesh idol during the immersion procession on Khairani Road, Kurla, leading to one fatality and five injuries.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Binu Sukumaran Kumaran (36) was declared dead on arrival at Seven Hills Hospital. Five others — Subhanshu Kamat (20), Tushar Gupta (20), Dharmaraj Gupta (49), Karan Kanojia (14), and Anush Gupta (6) — were admitted to Paramount Hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.

According to the Disaster Management Unit (DMU), five persons are reported missing each in Nashik and Pune districts, three each in Jalgaon and Thane districts, and one each in Washim and Amravati districts. Apart from this, a person was killed in Dhule district in an incident involving wall collapse.

Officials said that in Pune district, the four bodies have been recovered from multiple places. The deceased have been identified as Ravindra Chaudhary (45), Satish Popat Nikam (35), Jaiswal in Chakan, Ashok Khandu Gadge (26). “Abhishek Bhakare (21) is still missing in Pune’s Bham river in Chakan area,” said the official. A person, namely Adesh Pandare was found dead in Amarati district during the Ganesh Visharjan.

In Nashik district, five persons were missing. Shubham Patil in Godavari river was rescued by SDRF on Sunday. A search operation in Godavari river is being carried out for a person namely Pravin Chavan by SDRF. “The operation will continue on Monday for Mr. Chavan, who is said to be feared to be dead,” the officials said. Apart from this, Vishnu Dagde is also missing in Nashik district, while Omprakash Lilhare (37) in Sinnar taluka and Dinesh Rajbhoj (39) found dead during the operation.

In Jalgaon district, two bodies have been recovered in Jalgaon city, one is still missing in Jamaner. In Thane district, two persons are dead and a search operation is still going on for a missing person. In Washim district, one person died.

Officials stated that most casualties occurred due to drowning during immersion rituals in rivers and lakes across the state. The electrocution incident in Mumbai was the only major non-drowning accident reported. Emergency response teams are continuing search operations where individuals are still reported missing, with SDRF and NDRF teams deployed across affected districts.