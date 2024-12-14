'Gandhi Bharat' Program Key to Congress' 2028 Victory: DK Shivakumar

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar today stated that the ‘Gandhi Bharat’ program should serve as the starting point for bringing the Congress government back to power in Karnataka by 2028.

The remark was made during a preparatory meeting on Friday for the national-level 'Gandhi Bharat' event, scheduled for December 26-27, which marks the centenary of the Belagavi session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

AICC General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala will visit the state on Monday and Tuesday to inspect the arrangements for the event.

Speaking at the event, Shivakumar said, "With the 'Gandhi Bharat' program, Belagavi is making history. On December 26, the Congress Working Committee meeting will take place, with participation from all members of the party's executive committee, 40 area Congress committee presidents, 150 MPs, legislators, and Chief Ministers."

He also highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "Our own Mallikarjun Kharge is in the same position Gandhi ji once held as the President of the Congress. This makes the event even more special. This is a fortunate moment for Kharge. All national leaders, including Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, will attend."

The 'Gandhi Bharat' program is being shaped by a committee led by senior leaders HK Patil, Veerappa Moily, and BL Shankar. This committee is providing guidance on the programs that both the government and the party can undertake during the event.

Shivakumar outlined the logistics for the event, stating that two locations have been selected: the Congress Working Committee meeting will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, and a Gandhi statue will be unveiled. Due to security reasons, the event will be closed to the public.

The following day, on December 27, a massive gathering of party workers will take place at 11 AM, with participants coming from across the state. Shivakumar emphasized that all Congress members who have contested elections, whether they won or lost, along with Panchayat-level representatives and other leaders, will be invited.

"For this event, the KPCC will make all necessary arrangements for the participants. We expect at least 5,000 people from each constituency, and more people should come from surrounding districts. I will personally take responsibility for bringing people from Bengaluru and other areas," he said.

The event will feature decorations and lighting in Belagavi, similar to the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, with an estimated expenditure of 7-8 crore rupees. Flex banners will be installed at an additional cost of 1-2 crore rupees. "We want the public to be able to enjoy this grand event," he added.

Shivakumar further emphasized the importance of organizing meetings for workers and local leaders at the district, taluka, and block levels after the legislature session, around the 20th or 21st of December, to ensure the organization is prepared. "We will assign party leaders to oversee each meeting," he said.

He added that local legislators or district in-charge ministers would be responsible for overseeing the event’s arrangements. "If they fail, I will personally appoint KPCC office-bearers to take charge, as this is my most significant responsibility," he said.

The inauguration of Congress offices in 100 locations across the state will be held, and these locations will be connected via Zoom, marking this historic event.