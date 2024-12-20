Game Changer will have benefit shows with proper plan, says Dil Raju

After the stampede at Sandhya theatre and subsequently Telangana cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy banning benefit shows in Telangana, Dil Raju’s comments draw attention.

Dil Raju clearly stated that Game Changer is also a big film and will be treated the same without addressing any other issue.

“Like all the big films, Game Changer will also have benefit shows in both the Telugu states. We will plan it properly and proceed with it,” said Dil Raju.

As a producer, Dil Raju is coming up with Game Changer and Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam for Sankranthi 2025. Additionally, he is also distributing Daku Maharaj as well. He is confident that all the three movies will become a big hit.

Earlier, after witnessing a stampede incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2, Telangana government had banned such special shows.

With Dil Raju appointed being appointed as chairman of Telangana state film development corporation, he could request the government to lift the ban and continue the practice of night and midnight shows for fans of superstars.