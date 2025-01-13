Game Changer Team Files Piracy Complaint, 45 Individuals Under Investigation

In a significant development, the Game Changer team has filed a complaint with cybercrime authorities, submitting evidence against 45 individuals accused of piracy and spreading negativity about the film. Investigations are underway to determine whether they acted independently or had external backing. Cybercrime police are actively probing the case, and further details are expected to emerge soon.

The highly anticipated film, starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar, faced a major setback on its release day when a pirated version surfaced online. The group behind the leak had reportedly threatened the film’s producers and key team members via social media and WhatsApp, demanding money in exchange for withholding the leak. Just two days before the film’s release, critical plot twists were shared across social media, and post-release, an HD print was widely circulated on platforms like Telegram and other social media channels.

Additionally, the filmmakers allege that a coordinated campaign of negativity was carried out on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Some users posted unauthorized movie clips and revealed key twists, impacting audience engagement. Complaints have been filed against these accounts, and authorities are expected to take action soon.

Released worldwide on January 10, Game Changer has received a mixed response but is aiming to capitalize on the upcoming holiday season.