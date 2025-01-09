Gadkari witnesses rigorous testing of a Thrie Beam Crash Barrier at Dhar

Union minister of transport and highways Nitin Gadkari took the shotgun seat in a Ferrari Roma at the National Automotive Test Tracks (#NATRAX) in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh and experienced the rigorous testing of a Thrie Beam Crash Barrier.

The high-speed track is part of NATRAX, a state-of-the-art automotive testing and certification centre under NATRiP, a flagship project of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Govt of India, planned under the Automotive Mission Plan launched by GoI.

The track is located near the industrial township of Pithampur in Dhar district, 50 km from Indore, situated on NH-52 by-pass road. The centre has been developed in approximately 3,000 acres of land.

NATRAX is Asia’s longest and the world’s fifth-largest high-speed testing facility.

The 11.3 km, 16-metre-wide oval track supports speeds up to 375 km/h for testing cars, two-wheelers, tractors, and trailers.

Gadkari, taking to X, opined that cutting-edge facilities like NATRAX are instrumental in advancing Bharat's position as a global leader in automobile technology. By fostering innovation, ensuring safety, and setting global benchmarks, such centres play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the automotive industry and technological excellence.