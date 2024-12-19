Gadkari: Live-in relationships, same-sex marriages against social norms

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed strong views against live-in relationships and same-sex marriages, stating that they are "against the rules of society" and could lead to the collapse of the social structure. Speaking during a YouTube podcast, the Union minister of road transport and highways described live-in relationships as wrong.

Recounting a visit to the British Parliament, Gadkari shared that he had asked UK leaders about the biggest challenges in their country. "They told me that the biggest issue in European nations is that men and women are not getting married and are opting for live-in relationships," he said.

Explaining his concerns, Gadkari questioned how the absence of traditional marriages could impact future generations. "If you don't marry, how will children be born? What will their future look like? If the societal structure is dismantled, what impact will it have on people?" he asked. On whether India needs more or fewer children, Gadkari remarked, "That’s not the issue. Parents must have children and raise them responsibly. Having children ‘for fun’ without accountability is not acceptable." The minister also criticized same-sex marriage, claiming it would "lead to the collapse of the social structure." Addressing concerns about sex ratio imbalances, he speculated that drastic changes might necessitate unconventional solutions, such as allowing polygamy if the ratio of women to men becomes significantly skewed. When asked if divorces should be banned in an "ideal India," Gadkari rejected the idea but maintained that live-in relationships are harmful to societal stability. Concluding, he stated, "Society will ultimately decide its own norms," while reiterating that his comments reflect his personal beliefs on what is right and wrong.



