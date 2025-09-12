Full Emergency Declared at Mumbai Airport After Aircraft Loses Wheel Mid-Air

Mumbai: A full emergency was declared at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Friday after a SpiceJet Bombardier Q400 aircraft carrying 75 passengers reportedly lost one of its wheels during takeoff from Kandla in Gujarat. While fire tenders and rescue teams were placed on high alert at Mumbai airport, the aircraft landed safely.

Videos surfaced on social media purportedly capturing the wheel falling off shortly after takeoff. A video of the wheel falling off was captured by a passenger on the flight. “The wheel has fallen, he could be heard saying repeatedly in the video as the wheel detaches from the plane just as it is about to take off.

According to CSMIA, the aircraft landed safely on Runway 27 and all passengers and crew are safe. “Despite the serious mid-air scare, the aircraft taxied to the terminal on its own and passengers disembarked without any untoward incident,” a Mumbai airport official said.

Flight operations at the Mumbai airport faced brief disruptions due to the emergency. Normal operations resumed shortly after.

CSMIA confirmed in a statement that a full emergency was declared after it received information about the affected flight. “An aircraft from Kandla made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 15:51 hrs on 12 September 2025 after reporting a technical issue. A full emergency was declared as a precaution,” the statement read.

A SpiceJet spokesperson stated, “On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally.”