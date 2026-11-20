New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with Interpol and UAE authorities, has secured the return of a fugitive wanted by Maharashtra Police for allegedly sexually exploiting and cheating several women on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, Mohd Mazin, against whom an Interpol Red Notice had been issued, was deported from the UAE and brought to India on Friday.

According to a CBI spokesperson, Mazin was wanted in a case involving allegations that he lured a woman with a false promise of marriage, established a physical relationship with her and subjected her to physical, mental and financial exploitation. He allegedly obtained ₹18 lakh from the complainant.

"The chargesheet has already been filed before the competent court. Investigation further revealed that he had similarly exploited 13 other women on the pretext of marriage, obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts. The accused subsequently absconded abroad," the spokesperson said.

The CBI had secured an Interpol Red Notice against Mazin at the request of Maharashtra Police.

Acting on information shared through Interpol channels, UAE authorities traced and arrested him. Following the completion of legal formalities, they approved his deportation to India.

A Maharashtra Police escort team travelled to the UAE and took custody of the accused.

The team arrived with Mazin at Cochin International Airport on Friday, the CBI said.

The agency said it had facilitated the return of 74 fugitives to India through Interpol channels so far in 2026.