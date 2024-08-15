Freedom is Our Biggest Protective Shield, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wished the people on the 78th Independence Day.

Wishing the people, Rahul Gandhi said that freedom is our biggest protective shield.



"For us, freedom is not just a word – it is our biggest protective shield, woven into constitutional and democratic values," he said in a post on X.



"This is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope to fulfil dreams," Gandhi added.



Rahul Gandhi attended the Independence Day event at the Red Fort and also participated in the flag hoisting ceremony at the AICC headquarters.