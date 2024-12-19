Fraudsters impersonating IAS officers cheat job seekers in Odisha; one held

Bhubaneswar:�A job fraud racket that duped job seekers of crores of rupees by impersonating senior IAS officers has been uncovered in Cuttack, Odisha. The Bidanasi police have arrested one individual, Daniel Raj, a resident of Subhadra Nagar, while the alleged mastermind, a woman, remains at large.

The fraudsters posed as senior officers from Odisha’s panchayati raj and drinking water department to lure victims. They promised employment opportunities and leaked examination papers, convincing job seekers to pay large sums of money in installments. Once payments were made, the scammers would change their contact numbers and disappear.

The racket has impacted individuals across Odisha, with many losing substantial amounts of money under the pretense of securing jobs through recruitment examinations. Victims reportedly paid crores in total before realizing they had been defrauded.

The scam came to light after victims filed detailed complaints at the Bidanasi police station. Following these reports, law enforcement launched a rigorous investigation, leading to the arrest of Daniel Raj. Police are now intensifying efforts to capture the mastermind, whose arrest is expected to shed further light on the extent of the racket.

"This is a large-scale scam involving several accomplices. We are working on identifying and apprehending everyone involved," said a senior police officer. Authorities are also working to recover the defrauded money and provide relief to the victims.

The case has sparked concern among locals, emphasizing the need for vigilance against fraudulent schemes targeting vulnerable job seekers. The investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement agencies determined to dismantle the network and ensure justice for the victims.