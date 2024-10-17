Frankfurt-Mumbai Vistara Flight Receives Security Threat, Lands Safely

Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai received a security threat on social media on Thursday.



The passengers were embarked and the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay.



"Vistara flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai on 16 October 2024 was subject to a security threat received on social media. As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and was taken to the isolation bay where all customers were disembarked," said Vistara spokesperson.Earlier on Wednesday, IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet received a bomb threat.On Wednesday morning, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after receiving a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax.Akasa Air flight QP 1335 from Delhi to Bengaluru carrying 174 passengers including 3 infants and 7 crew members received a security alert and was diverted to Delhi. Spicejet also received a bomb threat for two flights on their X handle.