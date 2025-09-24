France To Welcome Indian Students In Bigger Numbers

New Delhi:Amid tightening of US visa processes under the Trump Administration, France on Tuesday said it is “looking forward to welcoming greater numbers of Indian students.” The statement came during foreign affairs talks and political consultations held on Monday in New Delhi between French secretary general for Europe and foreign affairs Anne-Marie Descôtes and foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

France also thanked India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit scheduled for February next year.



The French Embassy said the two sides reviewed various aspects of the Indo-French strategic partnership, including civil nuclear energy, defence, and security cooperation. They also exchanged views on global issues such as efforts toward peace in Ukraine, the ongoing Gaza crisis, and counter-terrorism.



“Secretary General Descôtes wrapped up her trip with a visit to Alliance Française de Delhi and Campus France offices. With France looking forward to welcoming greater numbers of Indian students, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi have set the ambitious goal of hosting 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030,” the Embassy said.



It added that Descôtes reiterated France’s support for strengthening EU-India ties, in line with the 2025 joint communication on a New Strategic EU-India Agenda, and backed an ambitious EU-India trade agreement. During her visit, she also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Prime Minister Modi’s principal secretary P.K. Mishra.



Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs said the second meeting of the India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy was held on Monday, co-chaired by Misri and Descôtes. Both sides reviewed progress made over the past year and reaffirmed their commitment to close engagement, including cooperation on emerging technologies such as Small and Advanced Modular Reactors (SMRs/AMRs), as outlined in the Declaration of Intent signed in February 2025.

