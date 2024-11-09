France evaluating India's Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems

New Delhi: France is evaluating India’s Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems for its defence forces. The Pinaka system, which was effectively deployed in the Kargil war, can fire 12 high-explosive rockets in 44 seconds. The rockets can reach up to 90 km in the upgraded version.

India is already supplying the Pinaka launchers to Armenia, which is facing heightened tension with neighbouring Azerbaijan. If the deal with France matures it will be a big boost to India's endeavour to enhance defence exports. India is targeting a defence export of `50,000 crore by 2029-30.

The Pinaka system is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and produced by agencies including Solar Industries, Larsen and Toubro, Tata and Ordnance Factory Board companies.

"We are evaluating the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system because we need a system like that. We are evaluating the system among the other systems offered by other systems," French Army's Brigadier General Stephane Richou told a news agency. The rocket system was discussed with the French side during a high-level visit by Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan earlier this year.

In February, General Pierre Schill, Chief of Army Staff of French Army, had witnessed the power of the Pinaka system at the Pokhran ranges.

Brigadier General Richou said the two countries share much more than just a business relationship and want to cooperate even more. "This is cooperation and this is a common future together," he said.