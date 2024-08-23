Four-year-old Raped by Neighbour in Outer-north Delhi, Accused Arrested

The 9-year-old girl's body was found decomposed on Sunday in a nearby forest area, police said, adding it appeared to be a case of murder. (Representational Image) The 9-year-old girl's body was found decomposed on Sunday in a nearby forest area, police said, adding it appeared to be a case of murder. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man, who lives in her neighbourhood in outer-north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Thursday.The accused has been arrested and further interrogated, they said.

After the incident, some angry residents tried to torch the residence of the accused, an officer said, adding the police brought the situation under control.

According to the police, a call regarding the sexual assault was received on Wednesday evening.

The victim's father told the police that his daughter was lured on the pretext of a toffee by the accused, who lives in their neighbourhood, and she later returned at around 6 pm.

A police van immediately transported the victim to BSA hospital where she was examined by the doctor.

The medical examination was conducted and the victim was counselled by the counsellors. The victim was handed over safely to her parents after counselling.

The police filed an FIR under section 137(2) of the BNS and 6/18 POCSO Act and 3(2)(va) SC/ST(POA) Act was registered.

Multiple teams were formed immediately and several raids were conducted at the possible locations of the accused and the accused was apprehended on Thursday, police said. ,