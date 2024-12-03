Four workers killed in storage tank explosion at Gujarat industrial unit

Bharuch:�Four workers were killed after a storage tank exploded at an industrial unit in Ankleshwar GIDC area of Bharuch district in Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The blast occurred when labourers were working atop a storage tank inside the premises of Detox India Pvt Ltd, which is into industrial waste treatment, said Bharuch Superintendent of Police, Mayur Chavda.

Police personnel rushed to the spot for further investigation, said Chavda.�