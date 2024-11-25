Four women among five killed in road accident in UP

Hardoi: Four women were among five people killed on Monday when an SUV collided with a bus in the Mallawan area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.Four people were also injured in the accident in the early hours of Monday in the Gaurinagar locality. The SUV and the bus were ferrying people from separate weddings, they added.

The police said Seema (40), Pratibha (32), Pratibha (42), Ramlali (52) and Subham (28) died in the accident while four others were injured. All the victims were travelling in the SUV.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital from where they were referred to Lucknow for better treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nripendra Kumar said a probe was underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.�