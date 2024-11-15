Four of a family killed as car falls into ditch in Rajasthan

According to Sanderao SHO Laxman Singh, the car lost control near Kenpura on the highway and overturned, falling off the road. The victims have been identified as Baburao (50), his wife Sarika (38), daughter Sakshi (19), and son Sanskar (17). The two injured family members were rushed to a government hospital in Sanderao town, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Initial police investigations suggest that the car’s high speed may have caused the accident. Upon receiving the alert, local authorities reached the scene and, with the help of nearby residents, recovered the bodies from the ditch.

The police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.