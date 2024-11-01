Four killed in motorcycle-car collision in Bengal

Kolkata: A motorcyclist and three pillion riders were killed after their two-wheelers collided with a car in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, triggering a road blockade by locals, police said on Friday. The accident occurred on Kalna-Katwa road in the Kalna subdivision on Thursday night when the collision took place between the motorcycle and an SUV, a senior officer said.

The four-wheeler overturned after the collision. The four persons, who died in the accident, were riding the two-wheeler without helmets, he said.

The deceased were identified as Salim Mollah, Abu Bakkar Mondal, Nawaz Mondal and Arif Sheikh, the officer said, adding that the bodies were taken to the Kalna Sub-divisional Hospital where the post-mortem examinations were conducted.

A woman was also injured after being hit by the motorcycle and admitted to a nearby hospital, he said. Local people blocked the road for a brief period, protesting against the accident.



