Four killed as SUV and truck collide amid fog in Madhya Pradesh

6 Jan 2025 3:36 PM IST
Four killed as SUV and truck collide amid fog in Madhya Pradesh
Sagar:�Four persons were killed and three others injured on Monday when a truck collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district amid dense fog, police said. The incident occurred near Hirapur village on the Sagar-Chhatarpur Road, said Shahgarh police station in-charge Sandeep Khare.

He said the SUV was carrying people to their workplaces. The three persons injured in the accident were referred to the District Hospital in Sagar, he added.�
