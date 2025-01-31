Four jawans fall sick during anti- Naxal operation in Dantewada jungle

Raipur: Four jawans including a woman have fallen sick during an anti- Naxal operation in a jungle in Dantewada district in south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

A woman commando of Danteswari Fighters, a women counterinsurgency wing of Chhattisgarh police, suffered serious injuries when she accidentally slipped while passing over a mound in the forest, a senior district police officer said.

The woman commando however joined the anti-Naxal operation despite her injury, the police officer said.

“The four jawans including a woman have fallen sick due to sudden weather change. A woman commando suffered injury after she slipped over a mound. All of them were removed out of the forest by other jawans and taken to a nearby camp. They were airlifted by a chopper to Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, for treatment. All of them are stable now”, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, nine hardcore Maoists carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 52 lakh surrendered before the police in Sukma under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, according to Sukma district superintendent of police Kiran Chavan.

Of the surrendered Naxals, four were of the commander rank in the Maoist cadre and two others, a couple, were members of the Maoists’ battalion number one.