Four held in Thane, Palghar for drug possession; cocaine, MD seized

Thane/Palghar:�Four individuals, including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested in separate cases of drug possession in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.Banned narcotics, including cocaine and MD (mephedrone), valued at more than Rs 12.80 lakh, were seized from their possession during the operations carried out last week, they said.

In the first operation, Crime Unit V acted on a tip-off and set a trap at Wagle Estate in Thane city. The operation resulted in the arrest of three suspects - Nigerian national Onyedikachi Precious Ikechukwu, 24, and two others, Alam Abid Shaikh, 27, and Usman alias Sonu Abdul Kadir Sheikh, 37, said the police.

Cocaine weighing 101.16 grams and valued at Rs 10,12,000 was recovered from them, said the police, adding an FIR was registered against the trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the second operation, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap at Nallasopara in Palghar city and apprehended a Nigerian national, identified as Anthony Chijiko Nyafore, 46, said the police. His search led to the recovery of 22.02 grams of MD, a synthetic stimulant drug, valued at Rs 2,69,340, they said. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered in the case.�