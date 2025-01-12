Four Dead, 15 Injured as Bus Overturns in Uttarakhand
A tragic accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Sunday when a bus lost control, overturned, and plunged 100 meters down a hill, leaving at least four people dead and around 15 others injured. The incident took place in the remote region of Pauri Garhwal, where the bus was en route to its destination.
According to initial reports, the bus, carrying a number of passengers, was traveling on a hilly road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus skidded off the road and rolled down the steep incline, causing it to overturn before coming to a halt at the bottom of the hill. The scene of the accident was described as chaotic, with debris scattered around and injured passengers trapped inside the bus.
District officials and a police team were immediately informed of the accident and rushed to the spot. Local residents, who are familiar with the terrain, also responded quickly, offering assistance to the injured and helping to bring them to safety. Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the site to provide necessary treatment.
The injured were quickly transported to nearby hospitals, where they received medical attention. Among the injured, several were in critical condition, and authorities were working to assess the full extent of their injuries. The deceased have been identified, and their families are being informed. Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.
Local officials have expressed concern over the challenging road conditions in the area, which are often treacherous, especially during the winter months. While the authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the bus's loss of control, it is suspected that slippery roads due to recent rain or snow may have contributed to the tragedy.