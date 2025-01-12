Four Dead, 15 Injured as Bus Overturns in Uttarakhand

A tragic accident occurred in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Sunday when a bus lost control, overturned, and plunged 100 meters down a hill, leaving at least four people dead and around 15 others injured. The incident took place in the remote region of Pauri Garhwal, where the bus was en route to its destination.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Five people feared dead as bus meets with an accident in Pauri. More details awaited.



According to initial reports, the bus, carrying a number of passengers, was traveling on a hilly road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bus skidded off the road and rolled down the steep incline, causing it to overturn before coming to a halt at the bottom of the hill. The scene of the accident was described as chaotic, with debris scattered around and injured passengers trapped inside the bus.