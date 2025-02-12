Four Dead, 10 Injured in Maha Kumbh-Bound Mini-Bus Crash in UP

Kanpur:�Four people died and 10 others got injured when a mini-bus collided with a tractor-trailer in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Wednesday, police said.The Prayagraj bound mini-bus carrying 21 passengers, some who were on their way to attend the Maha Kumbh crashed into a tractor-trailer near Buxur turn, they said.

Allahabad Range Inspector General (IG) Prem Kumar Gautam said, "Police arrived at the scene after being alerted and rescued the passengers. Three people, including two pilgrims and the driver, were found dead at the spot."

Those killed have been identified as Vivek Singh (27), the mini-bus driver, and pilgrims Prem Kant Jha (55), Digambar Jha (52), and Vimal Chandra Jhan (50), all residents of New Delhi.

Fatehpur SP Dhawal Jaiswal said a case has been filed and both the vehicles have been seized. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.�