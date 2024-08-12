Four Bangladesh nationals prevented from entering Assam

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the state police prevented four Bangladeshi nationals from entering India illegally through Karimganj sector of the state.

Mr Sarma in a social media post said, “This morning at 1:30 am, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border.”

Informing that police effectively intervened at the zero point, he said that police which is on high alert promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry.

Mr Sarma who has directed the state police to strengthen its second-line of dfence along the international border with Bangladesh recently said that the situation in Bangladesh is a matter of concern for the Northeast from two angles, with people likely to enter through the border and the neighbouring country might also again become a hub of insurgents from the region.

He however asserted that the borders are secure with the state government maintaining a strict vigil and, as of now, nobody has been allowed to cross into the country from Bangladesh except those who have valid passport, visa and are bonafide citizens of India.

Asaam Director General of Police G.P. Singh said that a high alert has been issued along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure that no person can enter the State illegally, with BSF as the first line of defence along the border and the Assam Police as the second line.

It is significant that earlier the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that 11 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while trying to infiltrate into India through the international border in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalaya.

The border guards have thwarted a number of infiltration attempts and sent back thousands of Bangladeshi people over the last few days with the help of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at many points along the Bangladesh frontier.