Four Arrested in Gujarat for Printing Counterfeit Australian Dollars

Ahmedabad police on Friday have arrested four individuals, including a resident of Australia, for operating a counterfeit currency racket in a warehouse in the Vatva area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The group was involved in printing fake Australian dollars, reportedly intending to smuggle the counterfeit notes abroad.

The arrests followed a raid by the city’s Crime Branch, acting on a tip-off about suspicious activities at the warehouse. Authorities seized counterfeit Australian banknotes worth approximately AUD 50,000, along with sophisticated printing equipment and materials used in the forgery.

Among those arrested is an Australian resident, whose role is believed to involve facilitating the transportation of the counterfeit currency outside India. The other three individuals, all local residents, were allegedly responsible for the printing and packaging operations.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the group planned to distribute the fake currency internationally, potentially targeting Australian markets. Police are now investigating the extent of the operation and whether the group had any links to larger counterfeit networks.

“The seized notes are of high quality and difficult to detect without specialized equipment,” said a senior Crime Branch officer, highlighting the professionalism of the operation. Authorities have sent the seized currency for further forensic examination.

Charges under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Reserve Bank of India Act have been filed against the accused. The police are also coordinating with Australian authorities to understand the broader implications of the racket.

This bust highlights the growing sophistication of counterfeit currency operations and raises concerns over cross-border currency smuggling. Further investigation is ongoing to identify other potential operatives and prevent similar crimes.