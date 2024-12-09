Four arrested in Delhi for beheading man in occult ritual for ₹50 crore

New Delhi: Four individuals believed to be occult practitioners were arrested for allegedly beheading a 29-year-old man on the night of June 21-22 as part of a ritual to acquire wealth worth ₹50-60 crore. Police recovered the victim’s skull from a drain near the Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi on Saturday.

The victim, Raju Kumar Sah, originally from Motihari, Bihar, worked at a local eatery near Kamla Market in Delhi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil revealed that the suspects lured Sah with drinks and drugs over several days. On June 21, Sah was taken to Vikas Parmatma’s rented room in Tahirpur, Delhi, where he was strangled and hung from a ceiling fan.

The main suspect, 24-year-old Vikas Parmatma, an e-rickshaw driver, reportedly came into contact with Narendra (alias ND), 32, a lift operator at GTB Hospital. Narendra introduced Parmatma to brothers Pawan Kumar, 40, and Pankaj Kumar, 33, who practiced occult rituals. Pawan allegedly suggested that acquiring a human skull for rituals could bring immense wealth.

After the murder, Parmatma transported the body to Tila Morh in Ghaziabad, where he beheaded Sah. The skull was handed over to Narendra, who passed it to the Kumar brothers. When two associates were arrested in August, the brothers panicked and hid the skull in a drain, tying it to a stone.

Following their arrest on Saturday, the police recovered the skull and booked the suspects under charges of murder and destruction of evidence at Tila Morh police station.

The shocking incident has left the community stunned, with police emphasizing the premeditated nature of the crime and the influence of occult beliefs in driving such heinous acts. Investigations are ongoing.